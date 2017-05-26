

Montreal police are looking for a woman who is believed to have started a fire in Kirkland earlier this month.

Police say a woman was spotted at 4:40 p.m. on May 10, setting fire to a bag full of feces of at the front door of a house on Curé Trottier St.

The suspect is a young woman with pale white skin, hair dyed red, and a medium build.

She was wearing black rain boots, black leggings, a grey sweater and a dark pink three-quarter length hooded coat.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133 or file a report online at https://www.infocrimemontreal.ca/en-us/form.aspx