Montreal police are investigating an apparent failed breaking-and-entering in Mercier-Hochelaga Maisonneuve on Saturday morning.

At 2:00 a.m., residents on Grosbois St. reported a loud bang.

Witnesses told police a white econoline van had backed up into catering business’ storefront in an apparent effort to break in.

Crime scene technicians confirmed somebody had broken in but the business’ owner said nothing had been stolen.

Police are searching for the van, which they believe sustained damage to the rear.