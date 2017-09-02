Police searching for van involved in failed break-and-enter
Police are looking for a white econoline van that was used in an apparent failed break-and-enter in Mercier-Hochelaga Maisonneuve on Saturday morning.
Montreal police are investigating an apparent failed breaking-and-entering in Mercier-Hochelaga Maisonneuve on Saturday morning.
At 2:00 a.m., residents on Grosbois St. reported a loud bang.
Witnesses told police a white econoline van had backed up into catering business’ storefront in an apparent effort to break in.
Crime scene technicians confirmed somebody had broken in but the business’ owner said nothing had been stolen.
Police are searching for the van, which they believe sustained damage to the rear.
