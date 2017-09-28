

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for three suspects in what appears to be a completely gratuitous attack.

The beating took place early Wednesday August 6 on Papineau Ave. near Sherbrooke St.

Montreal police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, went to a bar on Ontario St. on Tuesday evening and ended up talking to another man.

At closing time, the pair left the bar and were joined by two women.

All four decided to walk to a nearby restaurant, at which point the man and two women attacked the victim.

Police said the male suspect grabbed the victim by the neck and pinned him to the ground while the two women repeatedly struck him with a blunt object, leaving him with cuts to his head, legs, and body, before fleeing.

One suspect is a thin white male, about 20, with a shaved head. He stands about 1.8 m (6'). He had the letters ACAB (all cops are bastards) tattooed on his left calf and another tattoo on his other leg.

He was wearing green camouflage shorts, a white long-sleeved shirt, a backwards-facing baseball cap, and black and white sneakers.

Suspect number two is an overweight white female in her late twenties, standing about 1.52 m (5'). She had blue hair, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

The third suspect is a thin white female about 1.52 m tall (5'). She has brown hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had the image of brass knuckles and the word "feminist."

Anyone with information about the suspects is being asked to contact Montreal police Info-crime at 514-393-1133, or to make a report online.