

CTV Montreal





Police are asking for help locating a couple suspected of committing a series of thefts in the Montreal region.

Sophie Tardif Loiselle and Kristian Robitaille were last known to be in Saint Sauveur on Sept. 27.

Police believe the couple broke into and stole from multiple locations, and also committed multiple acts of shoplifting in Longueuil, Montreal, Saint Eustache and elsewhere between Aug. 27 and Sept. 27.

Their vehicle was then abandoned in Saint Sauveur.

Loiselle, 41, has white skin, black hair, and brown eyes. She stands 1.68 m and weighs 54 kg ("5'6", 120 lb).

Robitaile, 44, stands 1.75 m and weighs 82 kg (5'7", 180 lb). He has blond hair and blue-green eyes.

The couple may be anywhere in Quebec or Ontario.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call Info Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or to contact their local police department.