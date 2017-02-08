

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have an image of a suspect after a mosque was vandalized last week.

Last Thursday, the same day thousands of people attended the funeral for three men killed in a terrorist attack, someone smashed a window at a mosque in Point St. Charles.

A person at the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre called 9-1-1 at 7:23 a.m. Thursday when he heard a noise and discovered a window was smashed and eggs had been thrown at the mosque.

Now police have found surveillance video of a man who was outside the mosque on Centre St. near Ropery St. at that time.

He is a white man, in his forties or fifties, who was wearing sunglasses with a white frame, a black coat, dark jeans and running shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.