CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in the search for missing Aya Rbah.

The 16-year-old left her home in Saint-Leonard on November 9 and hasn’t been seen since.

Police believe she could be in Montreal, or Toronto.

Rbah is 165 cm tall and weighs 68 kg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info Crime 514-393-1133.