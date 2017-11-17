

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are searching for four men they believe started fires in an apartment building on Park Avenue on two separate occasions.

Police said the first arson took place on Oct. 22, when two men entered the apartment building on the corner of Park Ave. near Prince Arthur St.

The men got into an elevator, walked up to a vacant apartment, and poured a flammable liquid on the carpet and door before starting a fire.

One week later two different men did the same thing.

In both cases the damage was very limited.

The suspects in the Oct. 22 arson are two white men who were wearing baseball caps and hooded black hooded sweatshirts.

One man had a short beard and was wearing a black baseball cap that read "Inter" and had the logo for the Conseil Provincial International Construction union. He was also wearing sweatshirt with a Toronto Blue Jays logo, black shorts and black shoes.

The second man was wearing a black or dark grey sweatshirt, dark cargo pants, and a black baseball cap.

The suspects in the Oct. 29 arson were a black male and a white male who entered the building when a woman left walking her dog.

The white man was overweight with a black jacket over a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He had short blond hair, was going bald on top, and had a scar on his head.

The four suspect is a light-skinned black male who entered the building carrying a white plastic bag.

He was wearing a shiny black Celtics baseball cap with a black shirt under a grey bomber jacket with striped cuffs and collar and a four-letter logo on the back, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.