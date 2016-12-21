Police search for trio who set fire outside mosque
This trio set a box on fire outside a mosque on Pelletier Ave. in Montreal North on Nov. 12, 2016
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 8:00PM EST
Montreal police are looking for three arsonists who attacked a mosque in Montreal North.
On the evening of Nov. 12 the trio approached the Montreal North Muslim Association on Pelletier Ave. near Forest St. and placed a flaming box next to the entrance.
Surveillance cameras captured the two men and a woman walking up to the front door, setting the box on fire, and walking away.
The flames did very little damage.
The first suspect is a fat man who stands about 1.8 m tall and weighs 115 kg (5'11", 250 lb). He has short dark hair, a beard, and pale skin.
This man, who set the box on fire, was wearing a pale jacket with reflective stripes on the shoulders, pale pants with a black belt, and black shoes.
The second suspect is a thin woman with white skin and blonde hair. She was wearing a three-quarter length coat with fur trim on the hood, pale leggings, and short black boots.
The third suspect is a about 1.83 m tall with a thin build (6'). He was wearing a pale baseball cap, a light-coloured jacket with a hood, jeans and black shoes with white laces.
Anyone with information is urged to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.