Police search for suspected vandals in Laval
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, September 17, 2017 7:31PM EDT
Laval police are looking for several young people suspected of committing mischief in the St. Rose area.
Security camera footage taken on Cyrille-Paquet St. shows a number of people throwing rocks at homes on the street, and vandalizing property.
After the incident Laval police say the group went down a pedestrian path that leads to Olier-Payette Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call the InfoLine at 450-662-4636