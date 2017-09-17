

CTV Montreal





Laval police are looking for several young people suspected of committing mischief in the St. Rose area.

Security camera footage taken on Cyrille-Paquet St. shows a number of people throwing rocks at homes on the street, and vandalizing property.

After the incident Laval police say the group went down a pedestrian path that leads to Olier-Payette Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the InfoLine at 450-662-4636