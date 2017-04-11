

CTV Montreal





Montreal police and the Sureté du Quebec are looking for a man they believe has been scamming grandparents and the elderly.

They are searching for Nicolas Grenier, a 39-year-old man from Laval, who they believe was working with Adriano Pezzi to defraud people.

Police arrested Pezzi, 34, Tuesday morning and he is due in court in Joliette on Wednesday to face charges of theft.

The SQ says it has evidence the pair would call people and pose as their grandchildren, then claim they were in urgent need of several thousand dollars.

The men are accused of convincing people to send them money at least 130 separate times, stealing more than $500,000.

The grandparent scam is somewhat common and many other people have been arrested and charged with doing this in and around Montreal, finding lonely people to be easy prey.

The SQ says anyone with information about this crime, or who believes they have been victim of a fraud, should contact them at 1-800-659-4264.