Police search for owner of Stanley Cup ring after car thefts in Nanaimo, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 2:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 2:33PM EDT
NANAIMO, B.C. - A valuable piece of sports memorabilia has been recovered by RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., after a group of men accused of breaking into vehicles was arrested.
Const. Gary O'Brien says a Stanley Cup ring from the 1930s engraved with the name of one of the original teams playing in the National Hockey League was among the items found by police.
The RCMP is withholding the team name.
O'Brien says the lawful owner of the ring should be able to identify the team when contacting police to retrieve it.
Seven different teams won the Stanley Cup between 1930 and 1939, including repeat victories for the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings.
The ring was among a range of items seized by police including perfume and cellphones on Friday as they arrested three men.
