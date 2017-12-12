

Montreal police are searching for the individual they believe set several fires overnight.

Multiple people called 9-1-1 around 11:55 p.m. Monday to report that garbage cans were burning on Sicard St.

When the fire department extinguished the flames firefighters found items used to start a fire.

Soon afterward another fire was started in an apartment building on the same street.

The building was evacuated while that fire was put out, and nobody was injured.

Investigators did not find anyone in the unit where that fire began, but realized that fires had been started at multiple points within the apartment.

Police spent the night searching Sicard St. between Ontario St. and Rouen St. for clues.