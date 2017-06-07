

CTV Montreal





Montreal police arrested seven people Wednesday and accused them of being part of a violent gang.

Officers rounded up at least seven people following a year-long investigation into a murder, three arsons, and a home invasion.

Members of the anti-gang squad teamed up with the major crimes unit, the arson squad, and other units from the Montreal East unit.

Police said many of these acts were committed on behalf of a street gang.

On Wednesday police raided five locations and arrested seven people, namely Leeroy Abraham, 25, Elvis Comoe, 28, Vladimir Laguerre, 27, Ebamba Ndutu Lufiau, 28 Kens Emmanuel Noel, 24, Pawel Plachta, 25, and Jeff Joubens Theus, 25.

Police seized two firearms, along with ammunition and a homemade silencer, and a Taser.

The accused will face charges of murder, arson, theft, weapons possession, fraud, and conspiracy.

All are expected in court on Thursday.