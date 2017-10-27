

As little goblins and ghouls prepare for trick-or-treating next week, police are reminding kids and their parents to head out safely.

They offered some tips for safe door-to-door candy collecting.

First, the Surete du Quebec is reminding kids they need to see and been seen. That means making sure Halloween costumes include light colours and reflective strips. They also recommend trick-or-treaters bring a flashlight.

The SQ is suggesting costumes include makeup instead of masks, so that kids can better see and hear what is happening around them.

Children who are trick or treating should always:

Tell a parent their route and planned time to return home

Stay in a group or with an accompanying adult

Never go inside the house or car of a stranger

Never follow a stranger, whether by car or on foot

Cross streets only at intersections

Walk only one side of the street at a time

Have the candies inspected by their parents before eating them.

Police are also asking drivers to be particularly vigilant and drive slowly in residential areas, giving kids the right of way.

Police officers and road controllers will be out in residential areas to make sure both pedestrians and drivers are acting responsibly.