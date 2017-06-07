

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are reminding homeowners to be vigilant after a rash of recent break-ins in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Two people have been arrested in connection with 13 break-ins, but police say it’s important residents keep their homes safe.

Police suspect 59-year-old Cory Young is responsible for four overnight break-ins between May 23 and May 30. Though the thief left no sign of forced entry, thanks to surveillance footage and the work of patrollers, police were able to quickly identify Young as the suspect.

He was arrested on June 1 and arraigned in court the following day on charges of break and enter and possession of stolen goods.

Police say another nine break-ins were committed by a different thief in the same area between April 7 and May 25. In this case, the suspect was spotted on surveillance footage walking on the street carrying some of the stolen goods from a home he had just entered.

Police arrested 53-year-old Luis Vacaflor on May 31. He appeared in court on June 1 to face charges of break and enter and possession of stolen goods.

Montreal police say the events come as a reminder to make homes safe and quickly call police when a break-in happens.

Their tips: