Police remind residents to be vigilant after rash of NDG break-ins
Cory Young and Luis Vacaflor are both suspected in a rash of recent break-ins
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 1:04PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 7, 2017 3:19PM EDT
Montreal police are reminding homeowners to be vigilant after a rash of recent break-ins in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
Two people have been arrested in connection with 13 break-ins, but police say it’s important residents keep their homes safe.
Police suspect 59-year-old Cory Young is responsible for four overnight break-ins between May 23 and May 30. Though the thief left no sign of forced entry, thanks to surveillance footage and the work of patrollers, police were able to quickly identify Young as the suspect.
He was arrested on June 1 and arraigned in court the following day on charges of break and enter and possession of stolen goods.
Police say another nine break-ins were committed by a different thief in the same area between April 7 and May 25. In this case, the suspect was spotted on surveillance footage walking on the street carrying some of the stolen goods from a home he had just entered.
Police arrested 53-year-old Luis Vacaflor on May 31. He appeared in court on June 1 to face charges of break and enter and possession of stolen goods.
Montreal police say the events come as a reminder to make homes safe and quickly call police when a break-in happens.
Their tips:
- Don’t keep objects available that could help a would-be robber gain access to the second floor of a house, including ladders, barbecue-, recycling bins, garbage cans and picnic tables
- Always lock your doors and windows when you go out, even if only for a few minutes
- Keep jewelry and other valuables in a safety deposit box
- Avoid keeping large sums of money at home
- Have an alarm system that covers doors and windows at all levels of the home as well as glass break detectors
- If you’re going away for a while, give your keys to a reliable neighbour who can turn your lights on and off, pick up your mail and remove snow from your front walk or mow your lawn
- A good lock is not always enough. It is important to reinforce your door framing with a metal plate to make it stronger
- Etch your driver's licence number into important objects (you can use a free engraver at your local police station).
- Install a peephole to check who is knocking on your door
- If you see anything suspicious, don't hesitate to call 9-1-1
Latest Montreal News
