Alexandre Bissonnette appeared in court on Thursday. (Alexandre Bissonnette/Facebook)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 10:00PM EDT
Nine search warrants issued after the Quebec City mosque shooting were released to the public Friday at the request of several media outlets, including CTV.
They indicate the home of shooting suspect Alexandre Bissonnette was searched by police twice.
They shed little information, however, about what evidence was actually discovered.
Other information, including some locations police searched in their investigation, was also not disclosed.
Most of the information in the 242 pages of documents is heavily redacted due to concerns about national security.
Later this month, lawyers representing media outlets will fight to release more of the details.
Police say the information could result in a threat to public safety.
Bissonnette is accused of six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.
He is not facing terrorism-related charges.
He returns to court May 29.
