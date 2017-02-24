

The Canadian Press





Police raided three locations suspected to be involved in the production of synthetic drugs early on Friday morning.

One bust took place in a L'Assomption warehouse in the city’s industrial district while the others were in St-Charles-Sur-Richelieu and Brossard.

The operation involved officers from the SPVM, Surete du Quebec, L'Assomption and Longueuil police and American border police.

No arrests have been reported and the type of drugs being made is not yet known. Several of the officers involved in the busts were dressed in hazardous material equipment.