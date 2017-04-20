Police raid 12 locations across southern Quebec in major drug bust
Officers from several police forces raided a dozen locations in southern Quebec as part of a large-scale drug bust, including this home in St-Mathieu-de-Beloeil.
Nearly 150 officers from Quebec police forces and the RCMP raided multiple locations in a major drug bust on Thursday morning.
Searches were conducted in at least a dozen locations in Longueuil, Boucherville, St-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Mont-Ste-Hilaire and Beloeil. Police said they are looking for a dozen suspects.
According to police, the suspects were involved in the distribution of cocaine and synthetic drugs. The drug ring was based mainly in Longueuil and the surrounding area but also had a presence in the South Shore of Montreal.
Officers from the Longueuil police department, the RCMP, the Richelieu/St-Laurent and Chateauguay police forces and the Surete du Quebec were involved.
