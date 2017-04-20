

The Canadian Press





A policeman was killed and two others wounded by gunfire on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Pierre-Henry Brandet, said that a car stopped at a police station where several officers were sitting when one man got out and opened fire.

Three policemen were injured, one of whom died from his injuries.

Brandet added that the man had attempted to escape on foot and was shot.

"The police were deliberately targeted," Brandet said on French radio station BFMTV.

Some media reported that a second assailant may be on the run, but this information has not yet been confirmed.

Parisian police issued a notice on Twitter asking the population to avoid the area due to a 'police intervention.'

A security perimeter was established in the 8th arrondissement. The Brigade for Research and Intervention (BIS) was dispatched to the scene. A helicopter from the prefecture was flying over the area.

The Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account that "checks are under way and that the inspection of the assailant's vehicle is under way."

The investigation was entrusted to the anti-terrorist section of the Criminal Brigade and the Directorate General of Internal Security (DGSI), said the Paris prosecutor's office.

The exchange of shots took place in the middle of the evening, around 9:00 pm (local time), near a Marks and Spencer branch, near l'Arc de Triomphe. Several restaurants and shops on the Champs Elysée closed their doors, and after securing the area, police escorted people away from the scene.

The shooting took place as the population prepares to vote in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday.

On Tuesday, two people suspected of wanting to commit violence on the eve of the French presidential election were arrested in Marseille, according to a statement by Interior Minister Matthias Fekl.