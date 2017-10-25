Police officer turned MNA arrested by UPAC
Chomedey MLA Guy Ouellette is seen in a photo taken October 25, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 4:55PM EDT
The MNA for Chomedey, Guy Ouellette, has been arrested by the province's anti-corruption squad.
According to La Presse, Ouellette had leaked confidential information regarding UPAC.
UPAC has confirmed one person was arrested, but will not name the individual because they have not yet been charged in court.
Before entering politics in 2007, Ouellette had a 30-year career as an officer with the Sureté du Quebec, notably as a member of the unit that went after biker gangs in the 1990s.
UPAC had questioned Ouellette in 2014, but the nature of that investigation was never disclosed.
