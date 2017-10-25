

CTV Montreal





The Liberal MNA for Chomedey, Guy Ouellette, has been arrested by the province's anti-corruption squad.



He is stepping down from the Liberal caucus until the case is resolved.

The arrest is apparently in connection with confidential UPAC information being leaked to journalists, in particular concerning an investigation about Liberal party financing during the years Jean Charest was premier.

UPAC has confirmed one person was arrested but will not name the individual because they have not yet been charged in court.

Before entering politics in 2007, Ouellette had a 30-year career as an officer with the Sureté du Quebec, notably as a member of the unit that went after biker gangs in the 1990s.

In April Ouellette denounced the leaks and conflicts of interest that were affecting his party, as he was the head of the government committee holding hearings into the leaks

At that time Quebecor media published emails that were exchanged between several Liberal party fundraisers and former Liberal party staffmembers.

UPAC had questioned Ouellette in 2014, but the nature of that investigation was never disclosed.

Ouellette was accidentally involved in another leak in 1999, while he was a police officer.

Biker gangs, who were staying in the same hotel as Ouellette while he investigated them, broke into his room and stole a laptop.

The computer contained sensitive information and was linked to the murder of at least one informant.

