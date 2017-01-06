

CTV Montreal





A Longueuil police officer is in hospital after his car was rammed.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Highway 116 near Edouard Blvd.

Police say the officer tried to pull over another vehicle, but the driver then smashed into the police car.

One officer was seriously injured in the upper body and was taken to hospital, while a second officer in the car was treated for nervous shock.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man who lives in St. Mathias sur Richelieu.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 116 were closed as investigators examined the scene, and remained closed more than two hours later.