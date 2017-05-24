

CTV Montreal





A police officer is being charged with manslaughter following the 2016 death of Jean-Pierre Bony.

Bony, 46, died last year after being injured during a drug raid in Montreal North.

At the time Montreal police said Bony was shot by a rubber bullet when he tried to flee the raid, and died in hospital several days later.

His death, in conjunction with the arrest of Dany Villanueva, sparked a protest that was marred by violence in Montreal North.

Now the Crown prosecutor's office in Quebec has charged Christian Gilbert with manslaughter.

Gilbert is believed to be the officer who shot Bony with the rubber bullet.

The DPCP is making no further comment on the issue, and neither is the Montreal police department.