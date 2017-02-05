

CTV Montreal





Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 22-year-old Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve man.

Yan Giasson stands 191 centimeters tall and weighs 81.5 kilograms. His family said he left their home on Saturday night after uttering words that make them fear for his safety.

Police said he is known to frequent several McDonalds locations in Montreal.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.