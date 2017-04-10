Police kill dog after woman mauled in St. Jean sur Richelieu
St. Jean sur Richelieu police say a woman living in this apartment building was attacked by two dogs on April 10, 2017 (Google Streetview)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 5:09PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 5:10PM EDT
Two dogs mauled a 64-year-old woman Monday afternoon in St. Jean sur Richelieu.
Emergency crews rushed to an apartment building on Place de Poitiers around 2 p.m. Monday after getting calls about the attack.
Police said the two animals involved were a Boston Terrier and a pit bull.
The larger dog was shot and killed by police, who said it was continuing to be very aggressive when they arrived.
Sgt. Luc Tougas said the woman was taken to hospital and will survive the attack, but will be permamently maimed.
The dogs belonged to the woman and to her son.
Police are questioning the woman's son about the incident.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec announces $4.4 million to promote electric car industry
- SQ director says police don't share details of operations with public safety minister
- Elderly driver runs down pedestrian
- Stage and screen actress Janine Sutto fondly remembered at funeral
- Police kill dog after woman mauled in St. Jean sur Richelieu