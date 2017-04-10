

CTV Montreal





Two dogs mauled a 64-year-old woman Monday afternoon in St. Jean sur Richelieu.

Emergency crews rushed to an apartment building on Place de Poitiers around 2 p.m. Monday after getting calls about the attack.

Police said the two animals involved were a Boston Terrier and a pit bull.

The larger dog was shot and killed by police, who said it was continuing to be very aggressive when they arrived.

Sgt. Luc Tougas said the woman was taken to hospital and will survive the attack, but will be permamently maimed.

The dogs belonged to the woman and to her son.

Police are questioning the woman's son about the incident.