

CTV Montreal





Firefighters were at the scene of two arsons involving Molotov cocktails overnight in Côte-des-Neiges-NDG.

At 1:45 a.m., witnesses called 911 after they spotted two people breaking the front window of a vacant business on Queen Mary Rd. near Decarie Blvd. with a rock.

The arsonists tossed a Molotov cocktail inside, causing minor damage.

The upstairs apartment did not need to be evacuated. No was was arrested. Arson squad investigators are meeting with witnesses and will look at surveillance footage for clues.

Then at 3:30 a.m., police were called to 5900 Sherbrooke St. W, near Clifton in NDG, after an alarm was triggered by a broken window in the shop there. Police saw dense smoke inside. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire under control. Firefighters say there was more heat damage than fire damage.

The six apartments above the shop had to be evacuated. No one was injured and the residents were able to return home soon after.

There are no suspects in this case, but again, police are reviewing surveillance footage.

This is the second incident at that business in two months after a Molotov cocktail was tossed into the shop on Aug. 16. Police are treating both cases as separate incidents for the time being.