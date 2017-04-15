Police investigating stabbing in Brossard
A man has been taken to a Montreal hospital in stable condition after being stabbed in Brossard on Friday night.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 8:12AM EDT
A man who was stabbed in Brossard on Friday night is in hospital in stable condition, according to Longueuil police.
Police were contacted after the victim was brought to a South Shore medical centre. The victim was then transferred to a Montreal hospital.
According to a Longueuil police spokesperson, the man was stabbed on Platon St.
Police have opened an investigation to determine how the man was injured.