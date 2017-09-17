

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a downtown construction site early on Sunday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., a 911 call was placed reporting smoke at the site near the corner of de Maisonneuve and St-Laurent. Police and firefighters were called to the scene, where signs of a break-and-enter were discovered, as well as evidence that the fire was set deliberately.

The investigation was turned over to the SPVM’s arson squad.

Nobody was injured in the fire.