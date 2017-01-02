

CTV Montreal





Police in Laval are combing through the damaged remains of a home looking for clues of a possible arson after two fires broke out at a house on a residential street Sunday night.

At 9:37 p.m., emergency responders received a call from an alarm company. They arrived at the residence on du Commissaire to find it ablaze.

“We heard the ambulance and fire trucks. We saw smoke until about 11,” said a witness at the scene.

The fire was brought under control and the residence was placed under police surveillance.

“They quickly deployed all the manpower they could get the fire under wraps,” said Evelyn Boudreau of the Laval police.

At 3:23 a.m., firefighters were forced to return to the scene to battle flames on the second storey and roof, in a new fire, worse than the first.

“They saw that there was a little bit of fire coming out of the roof so fire department was called back on the scene,” said Boudreau.

Police said the property’s owners were out of town at the time. A criminal file has been opened and police said there are indications of arson, including a broken window.

“We do know that there was a dog that was rescued out of the house, so there was a broken window,” said Boudreau. “That was one element that we are trying to see if it was the arson or the dog that was let out of the house.”

Neighbours described the area as peaceful, with one saying they could not recall any similar incidents during their time living there.