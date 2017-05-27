

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out shortly after midnight on Saturday morning in an Outremont restaurant.

The fire department received a call at 12:30 a.m. about a fire in the Pot de Luzy pizzeria on Van Horne near Durocher. Police were called after traces of an accelerant were found and the investigation was transferred to the SPVM’s arson squad.

According to police no suspects have yet been identified.