Police investigating new leads in 2014 disappearance of Brossard woman and child
Jian Ping Li and her son disappeared on April 30
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:12AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:13AM EST
Longueuil police are reopening the investigation into the disappearance of a woman and her six-month-old baby over two years ago.
A command post was deployed in Brossard on Thursday as authorities said they have received new leads and are looking to corroborate information.
Jian Ping Li, who speaks only Mandarin, disappeared along with her son on April 30, 2014.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Recall issued for 36 Adonis products containing undeclared allergens
- Montreal roads have 3 of the 10 worst bottlenecks in Canada: study 6
- Call of the Wilde: Habs on pace for 113-point season
- Suspect accused of robbing 21 stores in Montreal
- Fire in Kahnawake shopping centre causes major traffic detours 3
- Woman dies after being hit by vehicle 2
- New labelling coming to your food 1
- Police investigating new leads in 2014 disappearance of Brossard woman and child
- Ville Marie closes this weekend; St. Jacques closes Wednesday
- Teenager stabbed near Jarry Park
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States