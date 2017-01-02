

CTV Montreal





A Laval house was damaged in a fire that police are calling suspicious on Sunday night.

At 9:37 p.m., emergency responders received a call from an alarm company. They arrived at the residence on du Commisseur to find it ablaze.

The fire was brought under control and the residence was placed under police surveillance. At 3:23 a.m., the fire picked back up again and firefighters returned to the scene to battle flames on the second story and roof.

Police said the property’s owners were out of town at the time. A criminal file has been opened and police said there are indications of arson.