

The Canadian Press





Police are investigating an attempted murder in the Ville Marie borough on Sunday morning.

At 3:15 a.m., police received several calls reporting gunshots near the intersection of Mansfield and St-Antoine.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man on the ground. Police said he was conscious and had one or more gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made.

Witnesses told police the shooting followed a fight at a private event.