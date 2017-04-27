Police investigating car fire in St-Michel
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 7:44AM EDT
A fire in St-Michel ravaged a car early on Thursday morning.
At 1:15, the owner of the car heard a noise outside his home on 13th Ave. Looking out the window, he saw flames inside the vehicle.
After he attempted to extinguish them with a hose, firefighters arrived. After extinguishing the fire, they found a can of gasoline on one of the seats.
The investigation was turned over to the Montreal police department.
The owner of the car had no criminal record, according to police. No arrests have been made.
