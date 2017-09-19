

Police are investigating a murder after they found the body of Serge Schinck in a park near the Beauharnois Canal in Salaberry de Valleyfield Tuesday morning.

The Sureté du Quebec said they began looking for the 54-year-old man on Sunday after learning he was last seen on Thursday Sept. 14.

On Monday, police issued a communique asking for the public's help to find a white Jeep Liberty belonging to Schinck that they believe was linked to his disappearance.

Schinck's daughter told local newspaper Le Saint-Francois on Monday that she had visited her father’s home on Thursday, only to have a strange man answer the door and tell her that her father had left town for several days.

Finding that suspicious, it was then that she reportedly went to police. She declined to comment to CTV on the matter.

Schink’s body was found in a field Tuesday near the intersection of Laroque St. and Daoust Rd. in Valleyfield. Police set up a command post and searched the area. They would not comment today on the cause of death, but an autopsy will be conducted this week to determine that information.

Police say they are meeting with different people as they investigate the murder, but have made no mention yet of any suspects.

“We don't know right now the cause of death. You have to understand that this is a murder investigation. An autopsy will be performed on the body this week. We are still on the scene, still investigating, still doing some expertise. No arrests have been done yet,” said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

Police have asked anyone with information about Schinck's disappearance, or who spotted a white Jeep Liberty driving around Valleyfield between Thursday and Sunday, to contact them at 1-800-659-4264.