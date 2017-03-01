

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating three car fires that took place overnight in DDO.

The three cars were all parked at a home on Myconos St. near Martinique St.

People living nearby called 9-1-1 around 1:40 a.m. when they smelled the smoke and spotted the flames.

Once firefighters put out the fires, they discovered signs that they had been deliberately set, and so contacted the police department's arson squad.

Nobody was hurt by the fires, and nobody was seen in the area before or after they began.

Police have already determined that no surveillance cameras are in the neighbourhood.

The vehicles were towed around 4:30 a.m. to the Montreal police analysis lab.