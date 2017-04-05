

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are hoping the public can help them find a Montreal teenager who has been missing for over a month.

Dylann Pelletier, 15, left his home in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on February 26 and has not returned since.

Pelletier looks older than he is; he could pass for a young adult. He is 1.85 metres (6 '1”) tall and weighs 83 kilograms (183 lbs). He has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black trousers.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is urged to call 911.