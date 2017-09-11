

CTV Montreal





The Quebec Federation of Professional Journalists had its turn at the microphone during the Chamberland Commission hearings Monday.

Journalists are at the heart of the commission, which was created after it was found police had been able to obtain reporters' cellphone records.

In his role as president of the FPJQ, CTV reporter Stephane Giroux said briefs presented by judges, prosecutors and police over the past months have revealed a problem.

“They do not understand what the protection of sources means,” he said. “They do not understand what it means to protect freedom of the press, and as long as attitudes don't change – as long as they don't get a new guidebook on how to treat the press – they're opening the door for this to repeat itself in the future.”

This inquiry was announced last November after La Presse reporter Patrick Lagacé came forward with allegations Montreal police had obtained warrants for his cellphone data.

The FPJQ made several recommendations, including better training for police and the legal community.

Media lawyer Mark Bantey said the Supreme Court already protects journalists' confidential sources but that's not sufficient.

“What we have to do is amend our laws so it is provided explicitly in a statute, federal and provincial, that journalists' sources are protected and that anybody that wants to know the identity of a source has to demonstrate that it is necessary and in the public interest to do so. The burden would be on that person and not on the journalist,” he said.

The journalists’ federation also thinks that within this new framework, the definition of journalist needs to be well defined - and broadly defined.

“Freedom of the press is something that is guaranteed by the Constitution. We cannot have a definition that narrows it to just a few people,” Giroux said, adding that journalists are not above the law, but do require adequate protection under the law.

The Chamberland Commission wraps up on Wednesday.