

CTV Montreal





The window of a residential building in Longueuil was shattered Monday afternoon in a controlled explosion by police after they were alerted to a suspicious package.

The Surete du Quebec explosives specialists were sent in to the building after Longueuil police were alerted to the package around 2:45 p.m.

The suspicious package was neutralized hours later.

Four floors of the building were evacuated prior to the detonation, with about 30 people forced out of their homes. They have since been permitted to return.

A window of an apartment in the building at 50 de la Barre St. was broken as a result of the controlled explosion.

The metro station was not evacuated, nor were the other buildings in the area.

Police are investigating.