

CTV Montreal





Police in the Montreal suburbs are demonstrating quite simply what it takes to copy a credit card from an unsuspecting customer.

Officers from St. Eustache placed a short video online showing exactly what is needed to get the relevant information from a credit card.

The video shows how a small black box can be attached to a credit card reader, and how it blends in so nobody is the wiser.

The devices are frequently placed on card readers at gas stations, ATMs, and other locations, while small cameras can also be used to gain access to PINs.

Thieves then return and collect the readers in order to clone the cards and gain access to bank accounts.