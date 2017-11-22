

CTV Montreal





The police investigation into the death of a teenage cyclist killed on Mount Royal has come to a close.

On Wednesday, the SPVM said they had submitted their files related to the Oct. 4 death of Clement Ouimet to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions. It will be up to the DCPP if charges in the case are filed.

Ouimet was struck by an SUV that made an illegal U-turn on Camillien Houde Way. The collision prompted the City of Montreal to add more signs to the route on Mount Royal and to extend a concrete median.

The death also sparked a series of memorials and protests by cyclists who said the city has not done enough to guarantee their safety on the roads.

The SPVM declined to comment, saying they wish to preserve the integrity of the judicial process.