

CTV Montreal





Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet could be relieved of his duties imminently, according to a report by Radio-Canada.

An inquiry into the internal affairs of the Montreal police department was launched in February by Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and the recommendations are expected to be revealed Wednesday.

Radio-Canada obtained a copy of the recommendations, among them is the suggestion that Pichet we removed.

Other possible outcomes: Pichet may resign voluntarily or the force could be placed under trusteeship.

Michel Bouchard's report, according to Radio-Canada, claims there are "systemic problems" in Pichet’s management of the Montreal police.

A Montreal police spokesperson said he could not confirm any of the claims made in the Radio-Canada report, but said he was preparing for a busy day after receiving many media requests Tuesday evening.

When the inquiry was launched, Pichet insisted that an investigation into police department does not undermine his authority as chief.

“I’m the chief. (Coiteux) has the chief to make an action plan, that’s what I’m going to do," he said. "At the same time, we’re going to be an open book. They’re going to come, we’ll show everything they want to see and we’ll make sure if we have something to announce, we’ll do it for sure.”

Pichet was expected to be under intense scrutiny during the inquiry.

The chief was appointed to a five-year term in August 2015, by former mayor Denis Coderre. His tenure has been marked by several controversies, including defending the Montreal police force’s decision to spy on journalist Patrick Lagace’s cell phone. That matter launched an inquiry into the protection of journalistic sources, which is expected to be released next week.

Pichet had also had to fire his chief of staff in October following raids on the SPVM headquarters by Sûreté du Québec officers.

New Mayor Valérie Plante has met with Pichet but so far has not made her intensions for his future clear.

Pichet joined the SPVM in 1991.