Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet could be relieved of his duties today.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss an inquiry into the internal affairs of the Montreal police department.

The inquiry was launched in February by Coiteux and according to a copy of the report leaked to Radio-Canada it includes the suggestion that Pichet be removed.

Other possible outcomes: Pichet may resign voluntarily or the force could be placed under trusteeship.

"We share the same objectives, making sure the public has trust in the police force," said Plante on Wednesday morning.

The report by Michel Bouchard apparently claims there are "systemic problems" in Pichet’s management of the Montreal police.

A Montreal police spokesperson said he could not confirm any of the claims made but said he was preparing for a busy day after receiving many media requests Tuesday evening.

When the inquiry was launched, Pichet insisted that an investigation into police department does not undermine his authority as chief.

“I’m the chief. (Coiteux) has the chief to make an action plan, that’s what I’m going to do," he said. "At the same time, we’re going to be an open book. They’re going to come, we’ll show everything they want to see and we’ll make sure if we have something to announce, we’ll do it for sure.”

Pichet was expected to be under intense scrutiny during the inquiry.

The chief was appointed to a five-year term in August 2015, by former mayor Denis Coderre. His tenure has been marked by several controversies, including defending the Montreal police force’s decision to spy on journalist Patrick Lagacé’s cell phone. That matter launched an inquiry into the protection of journalistic sources, which is expected to be released next week.

Pichet had also had to fire his chief of staff in October following raids on the SPVM headquarters by Sureté du Québec officers.

Coalition Avenir Ethics critic Nathalie Roy said that her party has been asking for Pichet's dismissal for months.

"Something is wrong inside the SPVM and that's why we have been asking for months now that Mr. Pichet's resignat because it was unacceptable to be spying on journalists and now, what's going on inside, we don't know. So we hope the minister is going to be transparent," said Roy.

Plante has met with Pichet but so far has not made her intentions for his future clear.

Pichet joined the SPVM in 1991.