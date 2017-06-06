

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are encouraging any potential victims of an alleged sexual predator to come forward.



Gerardo Segovia, 57, was arrested May 28 and appeared in court the next day to face charges of forcible confinement and sexual contact.



According to police, Segovia, who lives in Montreal North, attacked a 9 and 10-year-old girl.



Investigators have reason to believe the suspect could have other victims.

Police say that on the afternoon of May 28, the two girls went to a convenience store on d'Amiens St. in Montreal North. Since they had no money, they left the store empty handed.



The man was sitting on boxes in front of the convenience store and began speaking to the girls. He gave them money to buy candy.

Police allege the man followed them and pulled them by the wrists into his home. Once inside, the suspect allegedly forced a sexual act upon them.



The girls managed to escape and contacted authorities. Officers arrested Segovia shortly thereafter.

The suspect is a 57-year-old white man of Latino origin. He is 5 foot 4 (162 cms) and heavy set. He has black hair with some grey and black eyes.

Anyone who has been a victim or who knows anyone who may have been a victim of Gerardo Segovia is encouraged to visit their local police station or contact 911 to file a formal complaint.