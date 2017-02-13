Police arrest suspect in bus assault
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help identifying this man who they allege assaulted a bus passenger on Jan. 17.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 3:33PM EST
Longueuil police have arrested a man suspected of punching a passenger on a bus.
The attack, which was publicized last Friday, happened on Jan. 17 when a man on a bus blocked the aisle with his leg, then punched a man who pushed past him to get off the bus.
The assailant followed his victim off the bus.
Over the weekend someone who recognized the suspect called police, leading them to make an arrest.
He is due in court on charges that have yet to be finalized.