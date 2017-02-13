

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police have arrested a man suspected of punching a passenger on a bus.

The attack, which was publicized last Friday, happened on Jan. 17 when a man on a bus blocked the aisle with his leg, then punched a man who pushed past him to get off the bus.

The assailant followed his victim off the bus.

Over the weekend someone who recognized the suspect called police, leading them to make an arrest.

He is due in court on charges that have yet to be finalized.