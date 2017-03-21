

The Canadian Press





A man was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a fight broke out inside a depanneur in east-end Montreal.



Police arrested a 30-year-old man they say attacked the victim with a blunt object.



The altercation began at the corner of Ste-Catherine St. and Létourneux Ave. in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, before moving to the dep just west of Ste-Catherine and de la Salle Ave.

Police say one of the two men grabbed a blunt object and hit the other person several times.

Another person was slightly injured trying to stop the fight.