Police arrest man after attack in depanneur with blunt object
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 9:54AM EDT
A man was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a fight broke out inside a depanneur in east-end Montreal.
Police arrested a 30-year-old man they say attacked the victim with a blunt object.
The altercation began at the corner of Ste-Catherine St. and Létourneux Ave. in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, before moving to the dep just west of Ste-Catherine and de la Salle Ave.
Police say one of the two men grabbed a blunt object and hit the other person several times.
Another person was slightly injured trying to stop the fight.