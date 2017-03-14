

Longueuil police have arrested a man they believe sexually assaulted a girl with the help of her mother.



They are asking for the public’s help to find any more potential victims of Marc Clermont.



Clermont, 61, appeared in Longueuil court Monday to face charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a girl who is now nine years old.



Police say the abuse occurred over the past three years, and that the girl’s mother was paid by Clermont to offer her daughter to him, who in turn sexually abused her.



Clermont was arrested on Friday and faces eight charges, most related to child sex offences. The girl’s 39-year-old mother was arrested last week.



The girl is now in the custody of youth protection.



Police say Clermont “has a background” in similar offences and believe it’s possible he has other victims in the Montreal area.



Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7211. The call is confidential.



