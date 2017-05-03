

CTV Montreal





Police have arrested four men accused of dealing drugs out of a bar in Riviere Beaudette, a small town west of Valleyfield.

The four men are due in court Wednesday to face charges of trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine and viagra.

The accused are: Donat Beaupré, 56, Alex Dagenais, 30, Patrice Dagenais, 49, and André Valiquette, 52.

The RCMP had officers working undercover from November 2015 until June 2016 to gather evidence on the group and eight other people who have been arrested in the past five months.

Police say the elder Dagenais was in charge of the operation, and ran it out of a local bar named the Club Frontiere. Officers said the drug dealers kept up business even after the club was attacked by an arsonist in April 2016.