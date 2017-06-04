

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in their search for 77-year-old Laurent Montreuil who has been missing since Friday evening.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black jacket with white sleeves and a t-shirt.

He is 5’8”, weighing 198 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough at around 6 p.m.

Police say he often walks along Mont-Royal Ave., in Laurier Park and Laurier Metro Station.

Montreuil has diabetes and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 514-393-1133.