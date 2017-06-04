Police are searching for missing 77-year-old man
Laurent Montreuil has been missing since June 2nd, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 7:54PM EDT
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in their search for 77-year-old Laurent Montreuil who has been missing since Friday evening.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black jacket with white sleeves and a t-shirt.
He is 5’8”, weighing 198 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough at around 6 p.m.
Police say he often walks along Mont-Royal Ave., in Laurier Park and Laurier Metro Station.
Montreuil has diabetes and schizophrenia.
Anyone with information is asked to call 514-393-1133.
