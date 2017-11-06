

CTV Montreal





Montreal police and the Ullivik Centre in Dorval have released a video primer to help the thousands of people from Quebec's far north who visit Montreal every year for medical treatments.

Their stays can be complicated by the shock of trying to cope in a large city.

The 10-minute video is meant to welcome Inuit and it spells out how to use police services if needed.

The video is co-produced by the Ullivik Centre, where people from Nunavik stay when they come for major medical treatments. It's also a resource centre for Inuit in Montreal.

With a population of 12,000 in Nunavik, advocates say some of the many young Inuit women who come to Montreal can become exploited by pimps who lure them into sex work.

In this video, the police department breaks down places to avoid, particularly at night, and where to find help if needed.

Josee Mensales of the police department cautions people to be wary.

“If you or somebody you know encounters an individual offering you something that sounds too good to be true, please listen to your inner voice and do not hesitate and call different organizations and partnerships, such as the Ullivik Centre, that may offer some help. Or then again, your local police department,” she said in the video.